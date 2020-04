HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are treating the death of a male as a homicide.

Officers were called to the Harrisburg Park Apartment on South 15th Street around 3:15 p.m. Sunday after a report of an assault.

Police said the male was found dead on scene.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said the cause of the victim’s death is still pending.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.