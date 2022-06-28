HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Front Street in Harrisburg will be lined with 45 food trucks to celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 4. The event will run from 1 p.m. through 9 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

There will be a wide variety of food trucks at the event as well as beer and wine tastings for adult attendees.

Six music acts: Berkley Duo, Blessing and Fowler, Madison Ryan, Big Sky Quartet, Finks Constant, and Big Feat Meanies, will also be at Riverfront Park for the food truck fiasco.

“Downtown Harrisburg is going to be a party for the 4th of July, and I can’t wait to celebrate,” said Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. “Harrisburg is at its best on days like this, when families can experience our city together. We really can’t wait to see the fun they’re going to have when they come to Riverfront Park.”

Families with children are welcome to stop by the ‘Kid Zone’, located near Forster Street, for balloon animals, face paintings, yard games, and, running in a giant hamster wheel.

The Air National Guard Band of the Northeast will also preform at a stage located between Liberty and State Streets from 2:45 p.m. until 9:15 p.m.

The 15 minute, 2,000 shell firework show will begin after the Harrisburg Senators’ firework show.

Street parking is free during the July 4 holiday, however there is parking on City Island for $5, and $10 parking is available at the Market Square Garage from 1 p.m. to midnight courtesy of Park Harrisburg.

Front Street will be closed from Forster to Walnut from 9 a.m. to Midnight on July 4; Market Street Bridge will close westbound from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.