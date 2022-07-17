HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a fun day of football for some kids in Dauphin County, but it was about more than just the game.

Susquehanna Township High School hosted an anti-bullying seven-on-seven scramble — a version of touch football for young kids. Leaders say the event helps kids see how lessons learned on the field can be used off the field, as well.

“I am a true believer that football and life really work together, and the lessons they could learn on the field about sportsmanship can also carry over to lessons about friendship,” said Joe Headon, head football coach at Susquehanna Township High School.

“This gives the opportunity to come out and recognize sportsmanship and good quality fun,” said Marv Redcross with The Cave Anti-Bullying.

Eleven teams participated in the event on Saturday.

The Cave Wrestling Gym/Foundation is holding an anti-bullying basketball competition on Sept. 3 in Harrisburg. Learn more about that event and the anti-bullying foundation here.