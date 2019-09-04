Harrisburg landowners outraged at eminent domain compensation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Former landowners arm up in arms against eminent domain issues in the midst of the new Federal Courthouse construction.

Fred Jackson says that his family didn’t receive fair market value during the eminent domain land seizure for the Northern Gateway Project.

The project was designed to widen 7th Street in Harrisburg, easing traffic congestion for the future Federal Courthouse and State Archives Building.

Jackson says his family endured a stressful ordeal that has lasted more than 20 years.

Jackson says he has documentation from two decades and has conducted research that shows the Department of General Services services oversaw a coordinated effort to low ball his family while paying other property owners fair market value.

He said one property owner received nearly $300,000 for 1800 square feet of land, while he was offered $3,600 for three times the amount of property in the same area.

Jackson believes his research shows that ten entities that include a developer, two construction companies and a real estate appraiser and his own real estate attorney, were involved.

“How many years have they been taken advantage of people,” said Jackson, “And how many people have they taken advantage of?”

Ron Davis says that he was taken advantage of during the eminent domain process involving the building of the new Federal Courthouse. “When the State stepped in, things took an unexpected turn,” said Davis, “There were the rudest and most ignorant people to deal with.”

Davis says after his neighborhood was rezoned for commercial real estate, his North 6th street property that he ran as a three-unit apartment home, was still appraised as a single-family residence.

He was offered about one-quarter of the value of a commercial property.

“My wife and I continue to be stressed out,” said Davis, “If they would have given us a fair market value, in the beginning, we would not be in this situation.”

Davis questions the methods of how his property was appraised. “Why is one group of people allowed to make a huge profit and I couldn’t.”

Davis looks forward to his day in court, meanwhile, Jackson says that it will take close to $100 million dollars to make him whole after alleged 20 years of bullying and corruption that has impacted his family.

“In my opinion, we have ten entities who worked together to harm my family,” said Jackson, “That is worth $5 million for each year of pain and suffering.”