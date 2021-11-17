Harrisburg late-night fatal shooting under investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Department continues to investigate a late Tuesday night shooting in the area of Evergreen and Swatara Streets.

When officers arrived at the scene just before midnight, an adult man suffered from a gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the police report.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Harrisburg Police department at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip on CRIMEWATCH’s website by clicking here.

This is a developing story, check back for details as the investigation reveals more about the incident. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.