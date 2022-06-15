HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City Council approved more than $15.6 in American Rescue Plan Funds.

This is something Mayor Wanda Williams has been working on for some time and funds will be distributed to different departments within the City of Harrisburg.

Eligible Harrisburg City fire and police officers will see a $5,000 bonus in their July 7th paycheck.



Mayor Williams says this is something that can keep first responders motivated.

“We need an incitive we’re losing our officers 2 at a time at a week this right now gives us an incitive to know that we are concerned and care about them in which we do,” Mayor Wanda Williams (D) said.

$5.5 million will go towards the emergency replacement of the HVAC unit for the public safety building.

City leaders say this will help take care of police officers while doing their jobs.

“They’ve been without an air conditioning system for the last 2 years and we have been piece billing trying to keep the air conditioner going but it gets to be 110, 120 degrees over there so this is really crucial for them,” Mayor Williams said.

$8.8 million will go towards revenue lost in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.



Mayor Williams says these funds are going to help the community and much more.

“It’s going to impact the city greatly because there’s a lot of senior citizens that are in need of repairs to their homes and we have put 2.5 million dollars in that, and we have also put money into affordable housing, affordable housing is one of our priorities that we are looking at and also to address homelessness,” Mayor Williams said.

The total amount of rescue funds equal $42 million there’s not a set date on when the next round of funding will happen but before that’s passed Harrisburg City Council will have to vote on it first.