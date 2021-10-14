Harrisburg library begins expansion project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday kicked off a $3.5 million expansion project at the McCormick Riverfront Library in Harrisburg.

One part of the “Your Place to Belong” expansion project involves connecting the library with the adjacent former residence of Sara Haldeman Haly, who helped start the Dauphin County Library System.

The project also includes the addition of more than 3,400 square feet for a new family area that incorporates STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), arts, and reading elements as well as learning support, a community meeting space, and public computers.

“STEM has become critical learning, so we wanted to incorporate that into what the library was doing to prepare kids for success,” — said.

The library will also replace outdated ADA access to make two accessible entry points into the building.

The expansion is expected to be completed next October.