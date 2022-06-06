HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Eleven residents between the age of 14 and 18 will have the opportunity to join the City of Harrisburg’s Youth Commission and advise the city’s government on all matters pertaining to the youth of the city.

“We had to put the program on hold due to the pandemic, but we are excited to have the commission return this year, “ said Councilwoman Jocelyn Rawls, who will lead the commission. “Having a background as an educator, I know the importance of keeping our youth engaged. I look forward to the opportunity to re-initiate the commission and to serve as their representative on City Council.”

The City Council will move forward with the following timeline:

July 15, 2022 – 5 p.m. Deadline for applications

July 20, 2022 – Application Review and Selection Period

August 10, 2022 – 3:30 p.m. Meet & Greet with new Youth Commission Members

August 17, 2022 – Press Conference announcing new Youth Commission Members

August 24, 2022 – First Meeting, Electing President, Vice-President and Secretary

Those interested in joining the commission can submit applications by visiting the city’s website by clicking here. Councilwoman Rawls will notify each applicant and make selections no later than August 1.