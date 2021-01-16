Harrisburg makes final preparations for possible Sunday protests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local, state and federal leaders want to be prepared for anything Sunday even though there are no specific threats.

Harrisburg Police say people should avoid the capitol area, especially with several road closures near the capitol and orange barricades blocking all entrances and paths around the building.

The FBI is reportedly focusing a lot of attention on battleground states like Pa. because they have armed militia groups, these concerns run through Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

Airbnb is reviewing recently booked reservations in Harrisburg over the next week to make sure no guests are associated with violent hate groups.

Some businesses have decided to close because of the possible protest but no buildings have boarded up like they have in other state capitals like Lansing, Michigan.

Hundreds of police officers, the national guard members and the FBI will be at the capitol tomorrow.