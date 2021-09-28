Harrisburg man accused of running down six Troopers to appear in court Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The man accused of attempting to run down six Pennsylvania State Troopers outside a Harrisburg cathedral is expected to return to court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

According to State Police, 45-year-old Jamal Kimani Crummel of Harrisburg was traveling South on 3rd Street when he observed a group of six Troopers entering the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg. Authorities add that Crummel then screeched to a stop in his 2002 Ford Escape, before accelerating at a high rate of speed toward the group, leaving tire marks on the blacktop.

Reports indicate the group was able to dive out of the way, escaping injury before stopping Crummel as he attempted to reenter 3rd Street.

Crummel faces charges of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with a deadly weapon, DUI: Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving among others. Bail was set at $150,000.