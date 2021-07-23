Harrisburg man arrested after 17 years on the run as an accused sex offender

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force has arrested Timothy Harmon, 53, of Harrisburg, after being on the run for almost 20 years as an accused sex offender.

Officials say in 2003, Harrisburg Bureau of Police secured an arrest warrant charging Harmon with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, among other offenses. This came after he allegedly assaulted a minor victim while also being supervised by Pa. Board of Probation and Parole for a drug distribution conviction.

In 2009, Harrisburg police obtained another warrant after identifying another minor, but this time for charges of Rape of a Child Less than 13 Years of Age. This case allegedly happened in the early 2000s while Harmon lived in Harrisburg.

When police could not locate Harmon, the case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. The search went past state lines into California, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia.

On Friday morning, Harmon was arrested in Macon, Georgia without incident. He is currently in Bibb County Jail awaiting extradition to Pa.

“The U.S. Marshals Service gives fugitive cases involving the sexual assault on children our utmost attention. It is my sincere hope that the victims and their family members will find comfort knowing that this alleged attacker will face justice,” U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said.