Harrisburg man arrested after deadly Wednesday night shooting

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Frank Morris, 49 (Photo: Harrisburg Bureau of Police)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 49-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a woman Wednesday night on the 2600 block of Derry Street.

After a report for shots fired around 9:45 p.m., officers arrived at the scene where they were advised that Frank Morris was responsible for the shooting. He was quickly taken into custody while emergency response attempted to administer aid to the victim. She died shortly after.

Morris has been charged with criminal homicide, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900 and ask to speak to a city detective.

