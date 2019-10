HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Paxton Township Police arrested Santos Velez-Pacheco Thursday on multiple charges relating to child rape.

Velez-Pacheco was charged for the rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault to persons less than 13 years of age.

He was arraigned at night court and put in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.