Harrisburg man arrested for death of infant son

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been arrested for the death of his 11-month-old son.

John Curtis Anderson Jr., 22, was taken into custody on Tuesday and placed in Dauphin County Prison without bail. He is charged with homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Josiah Anderson was in the sole care of his father when he died June 12 at his home in the 600 block of Geary Street, 12 days before his first birthday.

John Anderson told investigators the infant was sleeping in bed with him and he awoke to find his son cold to the touch and not breathing.

At a hospital, he told a detective he found the child face-up near the edge of the bed. He later claimed the child had fallen face down into a laundry basket with clothing, his legs and lower body still on the bed.

An autopsy revealed numerous injuries, including hemorrhages to internal organs caused by asphyxia and five distinct bruises to the top of his scalp. A forensic pathologist told investigators all injuries occurred while the child was alive and likely were the result of sustained compression.

The cause of death was found to be complications from asphyxia.

The forensic pathologist added that it would have been impossible for the child to remain dangling over the side of the bed.

John Anderson later changed his story and said he found his son upside down in the laundry basket, his legs sticking up and his feet at the top of the basket. The forensic pathologist said no version of his account explained the child’s injuries.

Anderson also admitted he had smoked marijuana numerous times that morning, police said in the complaint.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.