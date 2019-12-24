Harrisburg man arrested for deadly shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Juan Garcia Monday for a shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Swatara police responded to 5073 Pajabon Drive for a reported shooting around 10:24 p.m. Dec. 14.

When then they arrived, they found 20-year-old Dain Vollrath on the floor outside his Aspen Hill apartment with several gunshot wounds. Vollrath was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he died.

Garcia, 25, was charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempt burglary, person not to possess firearms and recklessly endangering another person.

He has been transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.