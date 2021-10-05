Harrisburg man arrested in relation to child found unresponsive after opioid overdose

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 23, Harrisburg police officers treated a 7-month-old child who was unresponsive after a possible overdose. Tyler Darnell Norman, a 26-year-old Harrisburg man, has been arrested in relation to the incident, according to a press release from the United States Marshals Service (USMS).

When officers arrived at 2nd and Marshall Streets and found the child unresponsive, an officer attempted to administer CPR and found a pink packet in the baby’s mouth. The child’s mother, Khelsea Frick, was at the scene and confirmed that the packet contained a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

Harrisburg police officers gave the child two doses of an opioid overdose reversal drug while they transported the baby to the hospital. The child received continued treatment at UPMC Harrisburg and survived.

Frick was arrested for endangering a child and several drug offenses, according to the USMS press release. Norman, Frick’s partner, was arrested Tuesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Norman faces the same charges as Frick and has been turned over to Harrisburg officers for booking and arraignment.