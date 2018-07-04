Harrisburg man charged in armed robbery at Domino's Pizza

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Daniel Credle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Harrisburg man was arrested after he and others robbed a Domino's Pizza at gunpoint Tuesday night, police said.

Swatara Township police said 19-year-old Daniel Credle is one of three masked men who robbed the restaurant on South 29th Street just before 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The robbers fled before officers arrived, but police said they obtained information that Credle was one of the suspects. He was arrested early Wednesday at his home in Hall Manor.

Credle is charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call Swatara police Detective Corporal Isaac Levine at 717-564-2550 or email ilevine@swatarapolice.org.