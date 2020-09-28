Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide after argument

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man is charged with attempted homicide after police say he shot another man in the heat of an argument.
Fred Zlater, 49, has been charged with criminal attempt homicide and terroristic threats for his involvement in the Saturday shooting.
Officers arrived at the 2500 block of Derry Street for reports of a shooting, police say. There they found the victim and Zlater soon after. Police say Zlater shot the other person due to an argument the two had been having.
Anyone with information should call the Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.
