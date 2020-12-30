Harrisburg man charged with Criminal Homicide in connection to murder of Michael Evans-Turner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced Wednesday, Antoine L. Miller was taken into custody for his involvement in the murder of Michael Evans-Turner on February 25, 2019. Miller is charged with one count of Criminal Homicide.
Evans-Turner was located shot to death in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street, in uptown Harrisburg.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted by clicking here.
