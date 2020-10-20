Harrisburg man charged with criminal homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection to a shooting early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, around 1:45 a.m., Harrisburg Police officers responded to 2965 Rumson Drive for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 24-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. After being transported to a hospital, the female victim died as a result of her injury.

Dallas Haley, a resident of the Rumson Drive address, has been arrested and transported to the Harrisburg Police department, where he was charged for shooting the victim and causing her death.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Harrisburg Police Bureau at 717-558-6900, or submit tips on the CRIMEWATCH website.