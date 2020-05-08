Harrisburg man charged with second-degree murder

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges for his involvement in the August 2019 homicide of Kyler Jasean Waiwada.

Thomas Tumer was taken into custody Thursday and charged with Murder of the Second Degree, Robbery-inflict Serious Bodily Injury, and Conspiracy/Robbery-Inflict Serious Bodily Injury.

Turner is being held without bail.

