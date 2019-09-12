Harrisburg man convicted of killing daughter of local NAACP president

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been found guilty of killing the daughter of a local NAACP president in 2017.

Jaliel Rodriguez, 23, of Harrisburg, was convicted Wednesday of homicide and robbery in the shooting death of 26-year-old Patrice Hairston-Allen.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

Hairston-Allen, the daughter of Harrisburg NAACP president Pastor Franklin Hairston-Allen, was shot to death at her home in the 600 block of Dauphin Street on September 25, 2017.

Authorities said her front door had been damaged by gunfire as the result of an attempted home invasion.