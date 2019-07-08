Harrisburg man convicted of sex trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a sex trafficking operation that exploited over 20 victims, including juveniles, authorities said.

Miguel S. Arnold, 32, was found guilty last month of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana; and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

U.S. Attorney David Freed’s office said Arnold and four co-defendants in 2015 and 2016 coerced sex trafficking victims through fraud, physical assault, the deprivation of heroin to addicted victims, and threats of violence.

Testimony at trial indicated that at least three victims were minors, one as young as 14 years old, prosecutors said.

Arnold has been in prison on state charges since August 2016. His co-defendants are Tevin Bynoe, 27; Terrence Hawkins, 26; Joshua Guity-Nunez, 31; and Emonie Murphy, 23, all of Harrisburg.

Murphy, Bynoe, and Hawkins all pleaded guilty last year to sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion. Guity-Nunez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

Sentencing hearings have not been scheduled.