Harrisburg man faces strangulation charges after an altercation turned violent

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man faces multiple charges including strangulation after an altercation turned violent on December 23, 2020.

Rasheem Joseph Stancil, 30, of Harrisburg, Pa., intentionally placed both of his hands around a victim’s throat two times, impeding their breathing and blood circulation.

Manheim Township Police say Stancil also slammed the victim onto a couch and pushed them into a wall with enough force to create a hole in the drywall.

Stancil grabbed the victims phone as they were attempting to make a 9-1-1 call. He then retained the phone and prevented the victim from getting help. Stancil was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.