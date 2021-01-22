Harrisburg man gets up to 28 months prison time for assaulting a disabled woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was sentenced to serve 14 to 28 months in state prison on Thursday for indecently assaulting a disabled woman in 2018, according to Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

In November of 2018, Kehinde Adewumi, 53, was the care provider for an intellectually and physically disabled 27-year-old woman through the Easy U Do agency. Adewumi was supposed to take the woman to a bowling alley for an event for disabled individuals, instead, he took her to his home in Harrisburg and indecently assaulted her.

During Adewumi’s sentencing, the mother of the victim said in her impact statement, “We pray that you search your heart and soul and repent your sins to become a better person. Learn from your mistakes and change for the better.”

In addition to Adewumi’s sentence for indecent assault, he previously received a 3-year prison sentence in federal court for drug offenses and will be placed on the Megan’s Law registry for 25 years and a consecutive two-year term of probation.

Adewumi is a foreign national, originally from Nigeria, and Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle believes he will be deported upon release.