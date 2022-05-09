HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police arrested a suspect connected to a reported robbery by a male wearing a police-style uniform including external body armor, loaded pistol magazines, pepper spray, handcuffs, and a badge.

In the area of North 7th and Maclay Streets, the suspect, later identified as Rancel Penalver, entered a residence and detained individuals inside before taking a large amount of money from one of the victims.

Individuals in the area waved down police officers and informed them of the incident and the description of the vehicle the suspect drove.

The vehicle was located with Penalver inside wearing the body armor stating Fugitive Recovery Agent. He was also in possession of an airsoft pistol that had a resemblance to a real pistol.

After reviewing video evidence to confirm the series of events, Penalver was taken into custody for Robbery, Impersonating a Public Servant, Unlawful Restraint, Unlawful Possession of Body Armor, and Simple Assault. The money taken from one of the victims was recovered from Penalver upon his arrest.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Or, tips and information can be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.