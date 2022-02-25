HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that it has indicted a Harrisburg man for identity theft and access device fraud.

Amisisal Elveus is facing the charges after he allegedly obtained and used another persons’ credit card account number and obtained at least $1,000 by using one or more unauthorized devices from July 6 of 2020 to about Nov. 6 of 2020.

The Department of Justice states the maximum penalty for the offenses is imprisonment for up to 12 years with up to three years of supervised release along with a fine. Indictments are only allegations. Elveus is presumed innocent until found guilty in court.