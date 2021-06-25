Harrisburg man indicted for offenses in drug trafficking and firearms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pa. announced on Friday that Reginald Hopkins, 44, of Harrisburg has been indicted by a federal grand jury on June 23 for drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler says the indictment alleges Hopkins allegedly sold a detectable amount of cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in Dauphin County, Pa., in January. In February, Hopkins allegedly was in possession of three firearms after being convicted of a felony offense.

The Harrisburg Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, Community Policing Unit, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were investigators on the case. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Miovas, Jr.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which was strengthened by the Dept. of Justice to focus on targeting violent criminals, directing U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal enforcement, as well as the local community to create effective, locally-based strategies to reduce crime. PSN has historically been successful in making neighborhoods safer.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of all statutes and guidelines.

The maximum penalty for the felon in possession of firearm and ammunition offense is 10 years in prison, a term of three years supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Maximum penalty for distribution of a controlled substance offense is 30 years in prison, at least six years supervised release, and a fine of $2,000,000.