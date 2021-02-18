Harrisburg man indicted on drug trafficking, firearm charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pa. announced that George Jones, 40, of Harrisburg was indicted on drug trafficking and firearm charges on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

According to the acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler, Jones’ indictment charges specifically involve the alleged “distribution cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and marijuana, being in possession of a .44 magnum firearm as a convicted felon and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, between July 2020 and September 2020, in Harrisburg.”

Jones’ case was investigated by the ATF, Pa. Office of the Attorney General and the Harrisburg Police Department. The case was part Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that takes a team-based approach to include all levels of law enforcement to ensure neighborhood safety and the reduction of violent crime.

Jones’ indictment are only allegations and does not convict him of the charges being brought against him.