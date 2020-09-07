Harrisburg man recovering from coronavirus fight celebrates birthday with family, friends

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Michael Ford Jr. spent nearly 100 days in the hospital, fighting COVID-19 and that included his birthday in August.

Sunday family and friends held a party for him to celebrate turning 37 and his hard-fought victory against the coronavirus.

“I am so glad to just be here,” said Ford, “I am so grateful for all the love and support.” Ford thanked the hospital staff and UMPC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic.

“It was a real tough battle,” said Ford, “The doctors and nurses and other staff members were supportive and professional during my stay.”

Ford will have to go through rehabilitation to help with his recovery, but he says he will have plenty of support from friends and family members.