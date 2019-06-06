Harrisburg man's dance to 'Old Town Road' with granddaughter featured on 'GMA'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Harrisburg man and his granddaughter are going viral for their moves in the kitchen.

Henry Bryant, a 72-year-old Vietnam War veteran, and 6-year-old Ella recently broke out in a spontaneous dance to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" while hanging around the house.

Ella's mom, Nicole Bryant, shared the video with "Good Morning America." The staff loved it and shared it on the show Thursday morning.

Her mom says Ella spends a lot of time with her "Poppy" and most of it involves dancing. She said the video is "pretty much a day in the life with those two."

"He and Ella are very close and she adores her grandfather," she told "Good Morning America".