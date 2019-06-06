Harrisburg

Harrisburg man's dance to 'Old Town Road' with granddaughter featured on 'GMA'

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 12:40 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:40 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Harrisburg man and his granddaughter are going viral for their moves in the kitchen.

Henry Bryant, a 72-year-old Vietnam War veteran, and 6-year-old Ella recently broke out in a spontaneous dance to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" while hanging around the house.

Ella's mom, Nicole Bryant, shared the video with "Good Morning America." The staff loved it and shared it on the show Thursday morning.

Her mom says Ella spends a lot of time with her "Poppy" and most of it involves dancing. She said the video is "pretty much a day in the life with those two."

"He and Ella are very close and she adores her grandfather," she told "Good Morning America".

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings
Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings

Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings

Restaurant Report /

Trending Stories

Latest Local