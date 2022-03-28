HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg continue to investigate several shootings that took place recently over the weekend. There have been eight this year, and the violence is a concern for residents around the city.

Police Commissioner Thomas Carter continues to ask for help from the public to help identify those responsible. Claude Phipps is trying to do his part. Over the year, he has been a part of neighborhood crime watch efforts. Phipps says it has helped lower violent crime.

“We can’t put the entire burden on the police,” Phipps said. “As a resident, If I allow people to destroy my neighborhood then I am part of the problem.”

Phipps and other neighbors have walked down the streets of high crime communities and he says the effort is a combination of reporting concerns to the police and respectfully engaging people who are creating problems.

“I walk up and introduce myself to them,” Phipps said. “I tell them politely that neighbors don’t like your business model that you are conducting in front of kids, will you please take it elsewhere.”

Phipps says when you treat people with respect, they usually listen and leave the neighborhood.