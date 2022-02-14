Harrisburg man sentenced 15 years for possession of a firearm, drug trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a June 2018 incident. Donald Jackson, 36, was sentenced for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In June 2018, Harrisburg Bureau of Police officers stopped a vehicle Jackson was a passenger in at the time of the incident. Jackson exited the vehicle and fled on foot. It was at this time that an officer watched Jackson discard an item into a trashcan, which was later discovered to be a purse filled with marijuana, plastic baggies, and a digital scale.

Under the purse was a Ruger 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number. During a search of the car and Jackson, officers found ecstasy, marijuana, and crack.

This case was part of a joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which is used to help reduce violent crime.