HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 41-year-old Jimmy Tran of Harrisburg has been sentenced for the unauthorized use, acquisition, and possession of benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

According to a news release, Tran has been sentenced to two years imprisonment. Tran previously admitted that while owning and operating Asia Market in Harrisburg, he unlawfully provided cash in exchange for SNAP benefits.

The scheme ran between January 2017 and August 2020. Tran redeemed $1,843,534 in improper benefits, and he was ordered to pay restitution in that amount.

The case was investigated U.S Department of Agriculture, the Office of Inspector General, and The FBI.