Harrisburg man sentenced for robbery and weapons charges related to six robberies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was sentenced to 192 months in prison for robbery and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District.

Brandon Harris was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Wilson to 16 years in prison after Harris pleaded guilty to working with four others in six armed robberies.

On April 6, 2019, Harris and the others robbed five different Harrisburg businesses in a three-hour timeframe while wearing masks and possessing firearms, including an assault rifle. Harris also pleaded guilty to conspiring to rob a Rite Aid in Harrisburg at gunpoint on April 8, 2019.

Harris’s codefendant, David Rinehardt of North Carolina, also pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit the crimes and was sentenced to 111 months, just under 10 years, in prison.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Childes Neely of Harrisburg pleaded guilty to the April 6 robberies and the Rite Aid robbery. Kendrick Groover-Floyd of Harrisburg also pleaded guilty to the Rite Aid robbery. Both are waiting for sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.