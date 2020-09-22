Harrisburg man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child exploitation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Robert L. Hayes Sr., 74, was sentenced on September 21 to 10 years imprisonment followed by 15 years of supervised release on child exploitation charges.

According the U.S. Attorney David Freed, Hayes possessed images of prepubescent minors under the age of 12 years old on October 16, 2018 and November 20, 2018 in Harrisburg.

Hayes was on federal Supervised Release following a prison term after pleading guilty to a similar federal child exploitation offense in 2007.