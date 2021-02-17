Harrisburg man sentenced to 11 years in prison for armed bank robberies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release for several armed bank robberies, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pa.

Aaron Johnson, 30, robbed four separate banks in Cumberland County between February and September 2019, stealing a total of $27,563, which he will now have to pay back in restitution.

AmeriChoice Federal Credit Union on February 15, 2019, stole $6,300

Centric Bank on July 12, 2019, stole $8,450

BB&T Bank on July 31, 2019, stole $10,079

PNC Bank on August 19, 2019, stole $2,734

The sentence was imposed by Chief U.S. District Judge John E. Jones III