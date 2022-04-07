HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grand jury has sentenced a Harrisburg man to 15 years in jail for possessing a firearm as an Armed Career Criminal.

According to a press release, Alfred Stweart, 38, was sentenced on April 6. Stewert was previously convicted by a jury back in October 2021, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The United States Marshal Service arrested Stewart in March 2019, for violating his supervised release. When they tried to arrest Stewart, he climbed out onto the roof of the Harrisburg home with a gun in his hand

Stewart tried to hide the gun by putting it down the chimney. Police then arrested him and searched the chimney in the basement area where they found the gun. Stewart had previously served eight years in federal prison for drug trafficking, and he had two prior convictions for drug trafficking in 2002 from state court.

In addition to serving 15 years in prison, Stewart was also sentenced to two additional years for violating the conditions of his supervised release. He will serve that time consecutively to his 15-year sentence.