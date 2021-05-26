Harrisburg man sentenced to 15 years for soliciting child pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 40-year-old Harrisburg man was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment followed by 15 years on supervised release for soliciting child pornography.

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Justin Wagner, 40, of Harrisburg, previously pleaded guilty to soliciting child pornography on October 22, 2016.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Wagner used his laptop computer to access hundreds of images and videos of child pornography and traded them with others on the internet.

In addition to his sentence, Wagner was ordered to pay a total of $30,000 in restitution to six minor victims depicted in the images and videos.

