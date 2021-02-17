Harrisburg man sentenced to 18 months for stealing thousands of dollars in postage stamps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment Tuesday for stealing thousands of dollars worth of postage stamps.

Arthur Gibson, 48, of Harrisburg, pled guilty to purchasing nearly $23,000 in postage stamps.

According to the Acting United States Attorney, Gibson purchased the stamps from the Middle District of Pennsylvania and elsewhere in July 2019.

Gibson used personal checks knowing that the funds in his bank account would not cover the cost of the stamps.

Gibson was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, by Chief U.S. District Court Judge John E. Jones III, for stealing government property.