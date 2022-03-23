HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grand jury has sentenced a man from Harrisburg to serve 19 years in prison followed by an additional 8 years of supervised release.



Damon Todd Carey, 32, of Harrisburg was convicted following a jury trial of cocaine trafficking and possession of a firearm to further drug trafficking.

The government presented evidence of an extensive drug trafficking operation that was led by Carey, which included large quantities of cocaine, over $80,000 cash, a loaded firearm, a money counter, digital scales, kilogram press, five cellphones, ledger totaling $92,700 in drug debts, and duffel bags filled with drug cooking equipment, cutting ingredients, and packaging materials.

At the time of the arrest and these new federal charges, Carey was on supervised release and had just completed a 10-year prison sentence for additional drug charges.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Harrisburg Police

Department.