Harrisburg man sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug, firearms charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man will be serving up to 40 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Maurice Lackey, 40, was also sentenced to a 46-month prison term which will be served concurrently to his 40-year sentence for violating the terms of his parole, Freed said.

Lackey was convicted on Dec. 5, 2019, for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a firearm, drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm.

Harrisburg police arrested Lackey on June 18, 2017, after over 160 bags of crack cocaine and two firearms were found in his car during a traffic stop. One of the guns was loaded at the time of his arrest, and both firearms were previously reported stolen, according to Freed.

Lackey had been on parole for less than eight months prior to his 2017 arrest, Freed said. In 2003, Lackey was convicted of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Harrisburg Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Ford prosecuted the case.

Top News