Harrisburg man sentenced to probation for not paying employment taxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to probation for conspiring to defraud the United States by failing to pay employment taxes on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pa.

Darasomalee Thach, 36, was sentenced to two years of probation by Chief U.S. District Court Judge John E. Jones III and ordered to pa $360,897.86 to the Internal Revenue Service as restitution.

Thach admitted to co-owning and operating a temporary staffing company in Harrisburg where he failed to withhold and pay over employment taxes so he could maximize his personal profit between 2011 and 2015.