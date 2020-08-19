Harrisburg man sentenced to state prison for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man will serve up to 17 and a half years in state prison for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

Judge Scott Arthur Evans sentenced Samuel Velazquez, 27, to serve at least 8 and a half years and up to 17 and a half years.

Officials say on November 4, 2018,  Velazquez was a passenger in a car that was searched at a traffic stop. Police found approximately 88 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana. 

Chief Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky prosecuted the case and noted that the street value of the fentanyl was approximately $15,000 and that the 88 grams of fentanyl could potentially fill as many as 3000 baggies. 

