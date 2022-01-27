Harrisburg man sentenced up to 40 years for shooting and killing wife in 2020

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was sentenced 20 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Edward Marsico sentenced Dallas Haley up to 40 years in a State Correctional Facility after his guilty plea this week for a domestic incident in October 2020.

Police say around 1:40 a.m. on October 20, 2020, a neighbor called 911 after hearing a suspected gunshot and a scream from Haley’s home on Rumson Drive in Harrisburg. Haley lived there with his wife, Kyra Haley and several young children.

When police got to the home, they found Kyra Haley lying on the floor unresponsive and bleeding from a gunshot wound to the shoulder, as well as a gun nearby. They say Kyra and Dallas Haley had been arguing that night and Dallas grabbed his loaded handgun to intimidate Kyra. Sometime later, Dallas fired a single gunshot and fatally struck his wife.

Those close to Kyra Haley said “she put great effort into celebrating special days and she cared deeply every day. We know nothing can ever replace the light she brought into our lives, but we hope her story can inspire others to carry a small piece of that forward,” according to a press release. They also remember her as a loving caretaker who brought joy to those she met.

Harrisburg Bureau of Police conducted the investigation leading to the charge and conviction.

Dallas Haley won’t be eligible for parole until 2040.