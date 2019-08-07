Harrisburg man sold heroin from store, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man was arrested after police say he sold heroin to undercover officers at his corner store in Allison Hill.

Jose Mendoza, 29, is charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

State police said they had information that heroin and cocaine were being sold from the store at 447 South 17th Street. They said undercover officers made several controlled buys of glassine bags, the type used to package heroin, and bulk heroin from Mendoza at the store.

When the store was raided Tuesday, police said they seized over 15,000 unused glassine bags. Approximately 100 grams of heroin/fentanyl were found at a separate location.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.