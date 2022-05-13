EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg is wanted for a fatal shooting that occurred at the Lower Nazareth Target parking lot on Aug. 8, 2021.

22-year-old Kevin Littles from the 600 block of Lemar Avenue in Harrisburg is charged with Criminal Homicide, Robbery- Serious Bodily Injury, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking,

Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person, among similar charges.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The shooting occurred at around 2 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2021. and was determined that the homicide was from a drug deal pertaining to the purchasing of marijuana.

Jakiye Taylor, who is from the 2400 block of Brookwood Street in Harrisburg was also involved in the shooting but is currently incarcerated in the Monroe County jail.

Littles is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information pertaining to Littles whereabouts, they should contact Colonial Regional Police at 610-861-4820. You may remain anonymous.