HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is wanted by the Harrisburg Police for multiple criminal offenses that took place during a domestic-related assault.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jarell R. Jackson should contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. A Crime Stopper reward may be eligible for information on Jackson’s whereabouts.

