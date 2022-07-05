SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is wanted in connection to a shooting at a local bar.

Susquehanna Township Police say Shelton Sharod McNeil Jr. of Harrisburg is wanted in connection to the May 2022 shooting.

McNeil is facing charges including Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information that can assist police with his apprehension contact Detective Darryl Brown at 717-857-5152, or email 106@susquehannatwp.com. You can also contact Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-652-6900.