HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Bureau of Police released an arrest warrant for Kymaury Goldsby, a Harrisburg man wanted for criminal attempt homicide.

In addition to other assault/firearms offenses, Goldsby is wanted in reference to his involvment in a shooting on Sunday, Nov. 8 in the 800 block of South 27th Street.

The police ask that anyone who is aware of Goldsby’s whereabouts to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

The charges brought against Goldsby include criminal homicide attempt, aggravated assault, carry of a firearm without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.